Birmingham's Pepper Place farmers market announces first winter market
The Winter Market at Pepper Place in Birmingham, Ala., will feature fresh produce and food products from such growers and producers as Eastaboga Bee Co., top left, and Dayspring Dairy, bottom left. The Market at Pepper Place in Birmingham will host its first winter farmers market, beginning Saturday, Jan. 28, and continuing every Saturday through April 1. The Winter Market at Pepper Place will feature a dozen different Alabama growers and producers offering a variety of fresh produce, herbs and flowers, as well as eggs, cheeses, breads, meats, poultry, honey, salsa and nuts, according to a press release from the market.
