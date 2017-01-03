Birmingham's Condoleezza Rice endorses Jeff Sessions for attorney general

Former U.S. Secretary of State Dr. Condoleezza Rice served as the featured speaker the the Girls Inc. annual Invest in a Girl Celebration at the Von Braun Center Tuesday evening, Oct. 28. Former U.S. secretary of state and Birmingham native Condoleezza Rice endorsed former Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions to be President-elect Donald Trump's attorney general on Monday, CNN reported. "He is a man who is committed to justice and knows that law and order are necessary to guarantee freedom and liberty," she wrote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.