Birmingham's Condoleezza Rice endorse...

Birmingham's Condoleezza Rice endorses Jeff Sessions for attorney general

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Former U.S. Secretary of State Dr. Condoleezza Rice served as the featured speaker the the Girls Inc. annual Invest in a Girl Celebration at the Von Braun Center Tuesday evening, Oct. 28. Former U.S. secretary of state and Birmingham native Condoleezza Rice endorsed former Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions to be President-elect Donald Trump's attorney general on Monday, CNN reported. "He is a man who is committed to justice and knows that law and order are necessary to guarantee freedom and liberty," she wrote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clemson 22 hr TinyTT 1
SUPPORT U.S. ARTIST EMCEE D UNKNOEN MUSIC Now Sat Patrick Gilbride 1
News Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting... Jan 5 slick willie expl... 22
brilee breidenbach Jan 5 poiuuy 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09) Jan 2 US Citizen 45
Apartment locators vestavia Jan 1 Susie 1
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,618 • Total comments across all topics: 277,776,542

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC