Birmingham Zoo breaks attendance record in 2016, renovations continue in 2017
The Birmingham Zoo set an all-time annual attendance record in 2016 by attracting 644,667 visitors, according to the Magic City tourist attraction. This is an 11 percent increase in visitors from 2015, and the first time in the zoo's 61-year history that visitors surprised 600,000.
