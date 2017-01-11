Birmingham police investigate person shot off Palisades Boulevard
Birmingham police are investigating person shot in the parking lot of the shopping center on Palisades Boulevard that includes Walmart Neighborhood Market and City GEAR. Officers originally said that an adult male was shot multiple times but there is a second conflicting report that a person was struck by a vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clemson
|Jan 9
|TinyTT
|1
|SUPPORT U.S. ARTIST EMCEE D UNKNOEN MUSIC Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting...
|Jan 5
|slick willie expl...
|22
|brilee breidenbach
|Jan 5
|poiuuy
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09)
|Jan 2
|US Citizen
|45
|Apartment locators vestavia
|Jan 1
|Susie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC