Birmingham police defend raid tactics...

Birmingham police defend raid tactics against Black Lives Matter critics: 'We made the...

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

A Birmingham police operation targeting members of a violent street gang has come under fire by neighborhood leaders and Black Lives Matter activists, but the city's top cop on Friday said safety is the department's No. 1 priority and was crucial in the way the raids were handled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed melvin perez 20,782
Barack Michelle Obama Enjoy Post-Presidency Vac... Jan 24 Thank God Obama i... 1
weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,... Jan 22 bob 1
News Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se... Jan 13 Dr Wu 2
Clemson Jan 9 TinyTT 1
SUPPORT U.S. ARTIST EMCEE D UNKNOEN MUSIC Now Jan 7 Patrick Gilbride 1
News Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting... Jan 5 slick willie expl... 22
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,779 • Total comments across all topics: 278,334,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC