Birmingham man charged with capital murder in death of unborn baby; mom beaten with fists, belt

A 27-year-old Birmingham man has been indicted on a capital murder charge in the death of an unborn child. A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Reginald Orlando Sharp on Jan. 13, according to court records made public Monday.

