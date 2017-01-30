Birmingham man charged with capital murder in death of unborn baby; mom beaten with fists, belt
A 27-year-old Birmingham man has been indicted on a capital murder charge in the death of an unborn child. A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Reginald Orlando Sharp on Jan. 13, according to court records made public Monday.
Read more at Alabama Live.
