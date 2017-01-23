Birmingham lawyer named executive director of state bar
McCallum, who is a past president of the state bar, will replace longtime Executive Director Keith Norman when he retires in June. "I am pleased that Phillip was selected as the Alabama State Bar's new executive director," Alabama State Bar President J. Cole Portis, of the Beasley Allen Law Firm in Montgomery, stated in the announcement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Michelle Obama Enjoy Post-Presidency Vac...
|4 hr
|Thank God Obama i...
|1
|weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,...
|Sun
|bob
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 21
|Well Well
|20,775
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Jan 13
|Dr Wu
|2
|Clemson
|Jan 9
|TinyTT
|1
|SUPPORT U.S. ARTIST EMCEE D UNKNOEN MUSIC Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting...
|Jan 5
|slick willie expl...
|22
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC