Birmingham, Jefferson County end violent 2016 with spike in homicides
There were 104 homicides in the city, of which 92 were deemed criminal by authorities. In all of Jefferson County, there were 151 homicides, up from 144.
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|anybody anywhere
|20,764
|Dec 27
|Ramae
|1
|Sirens in neighborhood behind dog park
|Dec 26
|Sirens fultondale
|1
|Tough Nickle Boutique
|Dec 21
|Reality
|2
|Homewood police apologize to woman detained at ...
|Dec 5
|ThomasA
|2
|Places for rent in Birmingham and surrounding c...
|Dec '16
|Lookingforhome
|1
|Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2...
|Nov '16
|ThomasA
|2
