Birmingham fast food workers protest Trump's Labor nominee
Fast food workers and their advocates protest Andy Puzder's bid for Labor secretary at a Hardee's in Birmingham. About 20 fast food workers from Birmingham rallied at a Hardee's to protest President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Hardee's and Carl Jr.'s CEO Andy Puzder as to head the Labor Department.
