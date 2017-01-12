Birmingham fast food workers protest ...

Birmingham fast food workers protest Trump's Labor nominee

Fast food workers and their advocates protest Andy Puzder's bid for Labor secretary at a Hardee's in Birmingham. About 20 fast food workers from Birmingham rallied at a Hardee's to protest President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Hardee's and Carl Jr.'s CEO Andy Puzder as to head the Labor Department.

