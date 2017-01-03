Birmingham doctor to challenge court's wrongful death miscarriage decision
Birmingham doctor Dr. Karla Kennedy is expected to ask the Alabama Supreme Court to reconsider its decision last week to allow a Helena woman, who had a miscarriage when she was about six weeks pregnant, to proceed with a wrongful death claim against her. "On behalf of Dr. Kennedy, we anticipate filing an application for rehearing with the Alabama Supreme Court," Michael K. Wright, an attorney who represents Kennedy stated in a press release emailed to AL.com on Wednesday.
