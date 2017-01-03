Birmingham council questions mayor's public safety complex plan for Ensley

The Birmingham City Council's approval of a $354,000 legal settlement concerning the historic, but gutted Ramsay McCormack Building in downtown Ensley opened the door for a public exchange over the mayor's intentions for the property. In November, Mayor Bell announced a $40 million plan to build a public safety complex on the block where the building is located, including it as part of the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.