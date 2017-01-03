Birmingham council questions mayor's ...

Birmingham council questions mayor's public safety complex plan for Ensley

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

The Birmingham City Council's approval of a $354,000 legal settlement concerning the historic, but gutted Ramsay McCormack Building in downtown Ensley opened the door for a public exchange over the mayor's intentions for the property. In November, Mayor Bell announced a $40 million plan to build a public safety complex on the block where the building is located, including it as part of the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting... 5 hr Fcvk tRump 16
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Tue Now_What- 20,767
Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09) Mon US Citizen 45
Apartment locators vestavia Sun Susie 1
Free MEET ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE | FREE TO JOIN Dec 27 Ramae 1
Sirens in neighborhood behind dog park Dec 26 Sirens fultondale 1
Tough Nickle Boutique Dec 21 Reality 2
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,144 • Total comments across all topics: 277,595,825

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC