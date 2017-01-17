Birmingham council approves tax incentives package for Publix-anchored Lakeshore Pavilion
A $3.3 million incentives plan received approval from the Birmingham City Council Tuesday for a Publix-anchored retail development at the corner of Lakeshore and Shannon Wenonah Road. "I think this will be an opportunity to spin off to other areas of Birmingham," Councilor Jay Roberson, who represents the district, said.
