Birmingham City Council shows support for Ensley Public Safety Complex

A 10-story building in downtown Ensley west of Birmingham, Alabama known as the Ramsay-McCormack building on the corner of Avenue E and 19th Street was completed in 1929. The Birmingham City Council showed support for Mayor William Bell's plan to renovate the historic Ramsay McCormack building in Ensley as part of a public safety complex during its regular meeting on Tuesday.

