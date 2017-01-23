Birmingham City Council shows support for Ensley Public Safety Complex
A 10-story building in downtown Ensley west of Birmingham, Alabama known as the Ramsay-McCormack building on the corner of Avenue E and 19th Street was completed in 1929. The Birmingham City Council showed support for Mayor William Bell's plan to renovate the historic Ramsay McCormack building in Ensley as part of a public safety complex during its regular meeting on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Michelle Obama Enjoy Post-Presidency Vac...
|10 min
|Thank God Obama i...
|1
|weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,...
|Sun
|bob
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Well Well
|20,775
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Jan 13
|Dr Wu
|2
|Clemson
|Jan 9
|TinyTT
|1
|SUPPORT U.S. ARTIST EMCEE D UNKNOEN MUSIC Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting...
|Jan 5
|slick willie expl...
|22
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC