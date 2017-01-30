Birmingham activist planning water bo...

Birmingham activist planning water board protest

11 hrs ago

A Birmingham activist is calling on residents to protest the next water works board meeting to voice frustration with the newly expanded board's actions and the utility overcharging customers. "We're going to plan a revolution," Frank Matthews told AL.com, adding that he is forming a watchdog group to hold the new board accountable.

