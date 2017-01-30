Birmingham activist planning water board protest
A Birmingham activist is calling on residents to protest the next water works board meeting to voice frustration with the newly expanded board's actions and the utility overcharging customers. "We're going to plan a revolution," Frank Matthews told AL.com, adding that he is forming a watchdog group to hold the new board accountable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|mary smith
|20,788
|weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,...
|Mon
|fiddleworm
|2
|Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2...
|Jan 28
|Health insurance ...
|3
|Barack Michelle Obama Enjoy Post-Presidency Vac...
|Jan 24
|Thank God Obama i...
|1
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Jan 13
|Dr Wu
|2
|Clemson
|Jan 9
|TinyTT
|1
|SUPPORT U.S. ARTIST EMCEE D UNKNOEN MUSIC Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC