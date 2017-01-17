Birmingham: A lot more than Roll Tide and BBQ

David Sher is Co-Founder of AmSher Compassionate Collections and past Chairman of Birmingham Regional Chamber of Commerce, ONB, and CAP. Ok, so I have to come out and admit this up front - when my husband, Robert, mentioned that there was an opportunity at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, my first thought was, "Why on earth would we move to Birmingham, Alabama?" I had never stepped foot in Alabama, and I immediately imagined pictures of cotton fields, crazed "Roll Tide" fans, and lots of BBQ joints....yeah, I know, we have a lot of the last two, but I quickly found that this is part of what makes Birmingham so incredible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.