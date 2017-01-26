Billy Connolly's Tracks Across America

Billy Connolly's Tracks Across America

Though Scottish comedian Billy Connolly has spent almost half his life living in the United States, he hasn't seen many of the places that fall in between the country's major cities and airports. In the three-part program BILLY CONNOLLY'S TRACKS ACROSS AMERICA, he travels from Chicago to New York on a 6,000 mile, 26-state train journey through the "backyard of America."

