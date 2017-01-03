Best of Birmingham Family Edition: Vo...

Best of Birmingham Family Edition: Vote for family-friendly activities, places, and resources

This year we're asking readers to vote on the best family activities, places, and resources in the city for our special family-themed Best of Birmingham edition, revealed in our March issue. This comprehensive poll covers the best family-friendly festivals, parks, party supplies, restaurants, healthcare providers, and more.

