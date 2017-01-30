Bare Naked Noodles opens third cafe, lands major wholesale deal
An Alabama pasta maker is finding big success in opening cafes in corporate buildings, and it's begetting even bigger growth in the wholesale market. Bare Naked Noodles opened its third cafe this month on the first floor of an office building at 2204 Lakeshore Drive in Birmingham.
