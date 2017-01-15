Attorney General Lynch: 'We have alwa...

Attorney General Lynch: 'We have always pushed forward'

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.>> Attorney General Loretta Lynch, in her final speech as head of the Justice Department, praised the work of the Obama administration to advance the dream of justice and said worries of difficult days ahead should be a call for action, not despair. Speaking in Birmingham, Alabama, just days before leaving office with the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, Lynch praised the work of President Barack Obama and acknowledged - without mentioning Trump by name - some voters' anxieties for the future.

