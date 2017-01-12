Attorney General Lynch: 'We have always pushed forward'
Attorney General Loretta Lynch walks to the podium before speaking at the 16th Street Baptist Church, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Birmingham, Ala. The speech will commemorate Martin Luther King, Jr. and comes on the eve of the national holiday named for King.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Jan 13
|Dr Wu
|2
|Clemson
|Jan 9
|TinyTT
|1
|SUPPORT U.S. ARTIST EMCEE D UNKNOEN MUSIC Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting...
|Jan 5
|slick willie expl...
|22
|brilee breidenbach
|Jan 5
|poiuuy
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09)
|Jan 2
|US Citizen
|45
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC