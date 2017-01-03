Alabama prison inmate mistakenly free...

Alabama prison inmate mistakenly freed on fake release order

This undated photograph provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, shows inmate Bobby Campbell Jr., who officials say was released by mistake in November 2016. Authorities are trying to determine the source of what they say was a fake court document that led to Campbell's release.

