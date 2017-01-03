Alabama prison inmate mistakenly freed on fake release order
This undated photograph provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, shows inmate Bobby Campbell Jr., who officials say was released by mistake in November 2016. Authorities are trying to determine the source of what they say was a fake court document that led to Campbell's release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting...
|6 hr
|Diamonds7156
|23
|brilee breidenbach
|10 hr
|poiuuy
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09)
|Jan 2
|US Citizen
|45
|Apartment locators vestavia
|Jan 1
|Susie
|1
|Free MEET ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE | FREE TO JOIN
|Dec 27
|Ramae
|1
|Sirens in neighborhood behind dog park
|Dec 26
|Sirens fultondale
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC