Alabama man charged with capital murder in 3-year-old's death; victim identified
An Albertville man is being charged with capital murder in the abuse and death of his 3-year-old step daughter. Diego Sebastian, 27, is accused of causing the death of Jeannely Maria Gaspar Mateo, Albertvillle Assistant Police Chief Jamie Smith told AL.com As a result of the abuse by Sebastian, Mateo was hospitalized and died at Children's Hospital in Birmingham, Smith said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting...
|14 hr
|I voted for Trump
|15
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09)
|Mon
|US Citizen
|45
|Apartment locators vestavia
|Sun
|Susie
|1
|Free MEET ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE | FREE TO JOIN
|Dec 27
|Ramae
|1
|Sirens in neighborhood behind dog park
|Dec 26
|Sirens fultondale
|1
|Tough Nickle Boutique
|Dec 21
|Reality
|2
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC