Alabama-Based Cobbs Allen Taps Reed a...

Alabama-Based Cobbs Allen Taps Reed as HR Director

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

Cobbs Allen, a national insurance and risk management firm headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., has hired Tyrenda Williams-Reed as its new Human Resources director. Reed will be responsible for company-wide human resource services, recruitment and talent development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Meh 20,776
Barack Michelle Obama Enjoy Post-Presidency Vac... 22 hr Thank God Obama i... 1
weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,... Sun bob 1
News Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se... Jan 13 Dr Wu 2
Clemson Jan 9 TinyTT 1
SUPPORT U.S. ARTIST EMCEE D UNKNOEN MUSIC Now Jan 7 Patrick Gilbride 1
News Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting... Jan 5 slick willie expl... 22
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,613 • Total comments across all topics: 278,245,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC