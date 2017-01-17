Advocates for mental health seek funding, police training in Alabama
Advocates at a mental health summit in Birmingham today called for a $68 million investment in Alabama's mental health system and mandatory training for police officers to reduce incarceration for people with mental illness. Jimmy Walsh, president of National Alliance on Mental Illness Alabama, said state leaders need to restore $35 million cut in 2010, increase funds to catch up with inflation and add up to 400 community-based beds to reduce wait times at state psychiatric facilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|anybody anywhere
|20,770
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Jan 13
|Dr Wu
|2
|Clemson
|Jan 9
|TinyTT
|1
|SUPPORT U.S. ARTIST EMCEE D UNKNOEN MUSIC Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting...
|Jan 5
|slick willie expl...
|22
|brilee breidenbach
|Jan 5
|poiuuy
|1
|Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09)
|Jan 2
|US Citizen
|45
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC