a Scared me to deatha : This genealogy site likely knows more about you than youa d like

Early Tuesday morning, Anna Brittain got a text from her sister: Did she know about FamilyTreeNow.com ? The relatively unknown site, which presents itself as a free genealogy resource, seemed to know an awful lot about her. "The site listed my 3- and 5-year-olds as 'possible associates'," Brittain, a 30-year-old young-adult fiction writer in Birmingham, Alabama, told The Washington Post on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.