A Birmingham favorite, Lyric hot dogs, are back
For 56 years -- from 1957 to 2013 -- Lyric Hot Dogs & Grill was a fixture along Third Avenue North in Birmingham, Ala. For those who have been craving a Lyric hot dog ever since Andrew Collins closed his beloved Birmingham hot dog establishment more than three years ago, your wait is over.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,...
|Sun
|bob
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Well Well
|20,775
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Jan 13
|Dr Wu
|2
|Clemson
|Jan 9
|TinyTT
|1
|SUPPORT U.S. ARTIST EMCEE D UNKNOEN MUSIC Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting...
|Jan 5
|slick willie expl...
|22
|brilee breidenbach
|Jan 5
|poiuuy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC