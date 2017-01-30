30 inspirational 'American Expression...

30 inspirational 'American Expressions' voiced on President Trump's Inauguration day

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Love him or hate him, people have had a lot of opinions on the election and inauguration of President Donald Trump. And folks aren't afraid to express it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 14 hr Well Well 20,775
News Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se... Jan 13 Dr Wu 2
Clemson Jan 9 TinyTT 1
SUPPORT U.S. ARTIST EMCEE D UNKNOEN MUSIC Now Jan 7 Patrick Gilbride 1
News Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting... Jan 5 slick willie expl... 22
brilee breidenbach Jan 5 poiuuy 1
Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09) Jan 2 US Citizen 45
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,155 • Total comments across all topics: 278,142,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC