2016 Birmingham homicide rate hits 10...

2016 Birmingham homicide rate hits 10 year high

23 hrs ago

Already ranked as the third most violent city in America based on FBI crime statistics, Birmingham saw the 2016 homicide rate climb to the highest number since 2006. The city reported 104 homicides last year for an average of two per week, according to crime reporter Carol Robinson.

