$15,000 in counterfeit money found in Birmingham apartment; 22-year-old charged federally
Federal and state authorities have charged a 22-year-old man after they say he made and distributed counterfeit money - more than $10,000 worth in just the past two weeks - from his Birmingham apartment. Hollis Nikia Bullard is charged with counterfeiting and forging obligations or securities of the United States and dealing in counterfeit obligations or securities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting...
|Thu
|slick willie expl...
|22
|brilee breidenbach
|Thu
|poiuuy
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09)
|Jan 2
|US Citizen
|45
|Apartment locators vestavia
|Jan 1
|Susie
|1
|Free MEET ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE | FREE TO JOIN
|Dec 27
|Ramae
|1
|Sirens in neighborhood behind dog park
|Dec 26
|Sirens fultondale
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC