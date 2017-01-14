14 new Birmingham restaurants to look forward to in 2017
The new year brings with it lots of exciting new restaurants in Birmingham, with the unveiling of The Pizitz Food Hall downtown, as well as chef Brandon Cain's fine-dining restaurant Roots & Revelry, both of which are expected to open within the next few weeks. Later in the year, look for a new pizzeria from the brothers who started GianMarco's in Homewood, and for the first brick-and-mortar restaurant from the Shindigs food truck folks.
