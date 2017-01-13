13 Birmingham City Schools on Alabama's list of 'failing' schools
Birmingham City Schools has 13 schools on the Alabama State Department of Education's list of 75 failing public schools. Schools that scored in the lowest 6 percent in standardized reading and math tests were deemed failing by the state.
