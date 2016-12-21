Year's top news filled with division - and no middle ground
In this Saturday, Nov. 21, 2015 file photo, Trump supporters "boo" members of the media after a heckler was removed during a campaign stop by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Birmingham, Ala.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Obama could have WON
|20,758
|Free MEET ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE | FREE TO JOIN
|Dec 27
|Ramae
|1
|Sirens in neighborhood behind dog park
|Dec 26
|Sirens fultondale
|1
|Tough Nickle Boutique
|Dec 21
|Reality
|2
|Homewood police apologize to woman detained at ...
|Dec 5
|ThomasA
|2
|Places for rent in Birmingham and surrounding c...
|Dec 1
|Lookingforhome
|1
|Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2...
|Nov '16
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC