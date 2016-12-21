Why would anyone from a cooler place want to live in Birmingham?
David Sher is Co-Founder of AmSher Compassionate Collections and past Chairman of Birmingham Regional Chamber of Commerce, ONB, and CAP. I use to ask it with a tone of disbelief.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Free MEET ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE | FREE TO JOIN
|1 hr
|Ramae
|1
|Sirens in neighborhood behind dog park
|21 hr
|Sirens fultondale
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|Tough Nickle Boutique
|Dec 21
|Reality
|2
|Homewood police apologize to woman detained at ...
|Dec 5
|ThomasA
|2
|Places for rent in Birmingham and surrounding c...
|Dec 1
|Lookingforhome
|1
|Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2...
|Nov '16
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC