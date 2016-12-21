Why are Birmingham water bills increasing?
Several Birmingham residents took to social media, scratching their heads over unusually high water bills -- ranging from 50 percent to as much as four times higher than their normal bill. The cause of the sticker shock is unclear - Birmingham Water Works General Manager Mac Underwood could not be reached for comment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|jjohn
|20,745
|Tough Nickle Boutique
|Dec 21
|Reality
|2
|Homewood police apologize to woman detained at ...
|Dec 5
|ThomasA
|2
|Places for rent in Birmingham and surrounding c...
|Dec 1
|Lookingforhome
|1
|Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2...
|Nov '16
|ThomasA
|2
|church of satan
|Nov '16
|ThomasA
|3
|Swingers clubs or groups? (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Gross
|5
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC