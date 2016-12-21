Where is our hope?
By Dr. Neal Berte, Ph.D., President Emeritus of Birmingham-Southern College, he can be reached at: [email protected] By any standard, we are living in unprecedented and tumultuous times. Somehow, the sense of angst seems more than the "Winter doldrums" this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,749
|Free MEET ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE | FREE TO JOIN
|Tue
|Ramae
|1
|Sirens in neighborhood behind dog park
|Mon
|Sirens fultondale
|1
|Tough Nickle Boutique
|Dec 21
|Reality
|2
|Homewood police apologize to woman detained at ...
|Dec 5
|ThomasA
|2
|Places for rent in Birmingham and surrounding c...
|Dec 1
|Lookingforhome
|1
|Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2...
|Nov '16
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC