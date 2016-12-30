West Garfield Park church youth pay tribute to victims of violence, tradition
Marshall Hatch Jr. talks about the youth of New Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church and their project to make stained glass windows commemorating the freedom of slaves and a contemporary memorial dedicated to young African-Americans whose deaths changed the course of history. Four of its eight panes will feature the four girls killed in the 1963 Birmingham church bombing.
