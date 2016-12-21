Traffic Alert: Wreck involving 18-wheeler, pickup causes delays on I-20/59 southbound in Birmingham
Birmingham fire and police are responding to a wreck involving an 18-wheeler and a pickup just before exit 129/Messer Airport Highway on I-20/59 southbound. Birmingham Fire & Rescue says one person was ejected from the pickup and another was trapped in the pickup.
