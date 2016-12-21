Toss out 2016 at Birmingham's first Christmas tree toss and winter food truck rally
The Tree Toss @ TrimTab and Winter Food Truck Rally scheduled for Jan. 8, 2017, in Birmingham, Ala., is inspired by the annual Christmas Tree Throwing World Championship in Weidenthal, Germany. From a divisive presidential campaign that seemed like it would never end to the untimely deaths of pop icons from Prince and Glenn Frey to George Michael and Carrie Fisher, 2016 was a year that many of us would like to permanently erase from the books.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|48 min
|anybody anywhere
|20,756
|Free MEET ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE | FREE TO JOIN
|Dec 27
|Ramae
|1
|Sirens in neighborhood behind dog park
|Dec 26
|Sirens fultondale
|1
|Tough Nickle Boutique
|Dec 21
|Reality
|2
|Homewood police apologize to woman detained at ...
|Dec 5
|ThomasA
|2
|Places for rent in Birmingham and surrounding c...
|Dec 1
|Lookingforhome
|1
|Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2...
|Nov '16
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC