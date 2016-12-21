The Roof at Redmont: Tour the rooftop...

The Roof at Redmont: Tour the rooftop bar of the historic Redmont Hotel

7 hrs ago

The Roof at the Redmont, the newly renovated rooftop lounge and bar atop the historic Redmont Hotel, opened mid-October 2016. The opening capped a multi-million dollar renovation of the historic 14-story hotel.

