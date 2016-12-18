Suspect in custody in Birmingham shoo...

Suspect in custody in Birmingham shooting that killed 1, injured 3 others

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: Alabama Live

A suspect is in custody in an early Friday morning shooting at a nightclub that killed one woman and wounded three others, Birmingham police report. Linda Hall, 51, died after being transported to UAB Hospital, according to a press release from Birmingham Police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Free MEET ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE | FREE TO JOIN 1 hr Ramae 1
Sirens in neighborhood behind dog park 21 hr Sirens fultondale 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon hillbilly jim 20,746
Tough Nickle Boutique Dec 21 Reality 2
News Homewood police apologize to woman detained at ... Dec 5 ThomasA 2
Places for rent in Birmingham and surrounding c... Dec 1 Lookingforhome 1
News Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2... Nov '16 ThomasA 2
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,088 • Total comments across all topics: 277,382,039

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC