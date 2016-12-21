Show your love for Birmingham's Alabama Theatre with this car tag
The Alabama Theatre in Birmingham, Ala., is offering this specialty car tag to its supporters for $50 above their normal tag renewal fees. Proceeds will help pay for the theater's ongoing preservation work and for programming.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,744
|Tough Nickle Boutique
|Dec 21
|Reality
|2
|Homewood police apologize to woman detained at ...
|Dec 5
|ThomasA
|2
|Places for rent in Birmingham and surrounding c...
|Dec 1
|Lookingforhome
|1
|Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2...
|Nov '16
|ThomasA
|2
|church of satan
|Nov '16
|ThomasA
|3
|Swingers clubs or groups? (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Gross
|5
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC