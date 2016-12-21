Rain, storms -- and snow? All are possible in Alabama next week
Alabama will have a weather smorgasbord over the next week, with chances for heavy rain, storms and even snow making appearances in the forecast. First is the rain, which had overspread much of the state as of Saturday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Obama could have WON
|20,761
|Free MEET ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE | FREE TO JOIN
|Dec 27
|Ramae
|1
|Sirens in neighborhood behind dog park
|Dec 26
|Sirens fultondale
|1
|Tough Nickle Boutique
|Dec 21
|Reality
|2
|Homewood police apologize to woman detained at ...
|Dec 5
|ThomasA
|2
|Places for rent in Birmingham and surrounding c...
|Dec '16
|Lookingforhome
|1
|Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2...
|Nov '16
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC