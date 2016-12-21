Police seek ID of 3 people who may be connected to deadly Ensley shooting
Birmingham police are asking the public to help them identify three people who may be connected to a deadly shooting that killed a Fairfield man last Wednesday . Andre Lee Brown, 40, was found shot multiple times in the 900 block of Vinesville Road in Ensley, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
