Pelham man arrested on kidnapping, robbery charges following domestic incident
A Pelham man is facing multiple charges including kidnapping and robbery after Shelby County Sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic incident on Thursday night. Deputies responded to a domestic incident in the 6000 block of Retreat Circle in Birmingham around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. The sheriff's office did not release any details about the domestic incident, but said that Vestavia police officers helped them arrest Devan Ray Bailey around 11 p.m. somewhere along Highway 280.
