Pelham man arrested on kidnapping, ro...

Pelham man arrested on kidnapping, robbery charges following domestic incident

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

A Pelham man is facing multiple charges including kidnapping and robbery after Shelby County Sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic incident on Thursday night. Deputies responded to a domestic incident in the 6000 block of Retreat Circle in Birmingham around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. The sheriff's office did not release any details about the domestic incident, but said that Vestavia police officers helped them arrest Devan Ray Bailey around 11 p.m. somewhere along Highway 280.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr I despise most pe... 20,759
Free MEET ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE | FREE TO JOIN Dec 27 Ramae 1
Sirens in neighborhood behind dog park Dec 26 Sirens fultondale 1
Tough Nickle Boutique Dec 21 Reality 2
News Homewood police apologize to woman detained at ... Dec 5 ThomasA 2
Places for rent in Birmingham and surrounding c... Dec 1 Lookingforhome 1
News Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2... Nov '16 ThomasA 2
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,775 • Total comments across all topics: 277,489,303

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC