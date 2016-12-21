Norma Jean Grisham Owens
The family will receive friends Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, from 1 until 2 p.m. at Bell Funeral Home in Sumiton. Funeral services will be Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at 2 p.m. in the Bell Sumiton Chapel, with burial following at New Canaan Cemetery in Empire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,744
|Tough Nickle Boutique
|Dec 21
|Reality
|2
|Homewood police apologize to woman detained at ...
|Dec 5
|ThomasA
|2
|Places for rent in Birmingham and surrounding c...
|Dec 1
|Lookingforhome
|1
|Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2...
|Nov '16
|ThomasA
|2
|church of satan
|Nov '16
|ThomasA
|3
|Swingers clubs or groups? (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Gross
|5
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC