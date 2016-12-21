NEW MANAGER FOR AMERICAN AG EDITORS' ASSN COMMUNICATION AWARDS ANNOUNCED Dec. 27, 2016 By Jim Patrico, AAEA Awards Chair After 16 years of service to the organization, Marilyn Cummins, president of Cummins Consulting, resigned in early November as manager of the AAEA Communications Awards. Association Services Group , the management company that has conducted AAEA's day-to-day affairs since July, last month submitted a bid to assume Marilyn's duties.

