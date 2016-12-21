New Manager For American Ag Editors' Assn Communication Awards Announced
NEW MANAGER FOR AMERICAN AG EDITORS' ASSN COMMUNICATION AWARDS ANNOUNCED Dec. 27, 2016 By Jim Patrico, AAEA Awards Chair After 16 years of service to the organization, Marilyn Cummins, president of Cummins Consulting, resigned in early November as manager of the AAEA Communications Awards. Association Services Group , the management company that has conducted AAEA's day-to-day affairs since July, last month submitted a bid to assume Marilyn's duties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sirens in neighborhood behind dog park
|9 hr
|Sirens fultondale
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|Tough Nickle Boutique
|Dec 21
|Reality
|2
|Homewood police apologize to woman detained at ...
|Dec 5
|ThomasA
|2
|Places for rent in Birmingham and surrounding c...
|Dec 1
|Lookingforhome
|1
|Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2...
|Nov '16
|ThomasA
|2
|church of satan
|Nov '16
|ThomasA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC