New Manager For American Ag Editors' ...

New Manager For American Ag Editors' Assn Communication Awards Announced

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Agri Marketing

NEW MANAGER FOR AMERICAN AG EDITORS' ASSN COMMUNICATION AWARDS ANNOUNCED Dec. 27, 2016 By Jim Patrico, AAEA Awards Chair After 16 years of service to the organization, Marilyn Cummins, president of Cummins Consulting, resigned in early November as manager of the AAEA Communications Awards. Association Services Group , the management company that has conducted AAEA's day-to-day affairs since July, last month submitted a bid to assume Marilyn's duties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sirens in neighborhood behind dog park 9 hr Sirens fultondale 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 18 hr hillbilly jim 20,746
Tough Nickle Boutique Dec 21 Reality 2
News Homewood police apologize to woman detained at ... Dec 5 ThomasA 2
Places for rent in Birmingham and surrounding c... Dec 1 Lookingforhome 1
News Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2... Nov '16 ThomasA 2
church of satan Nov '16 ThomasA 3
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Pakistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,895 • Total comments across all topics: 277,369,918

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC