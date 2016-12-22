New Alabama Storm Shelters to Open for Tornado Season
Officials in Birmingham, Ala., say three of five planned community storm shelters will be open before the spring tornado season. That's nearly six years after the April 27, 2011 tornadoes that devastated parts of Alabama , including the community of Pratt City.
