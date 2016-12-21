Marshall County man arrested for alle...

Marshall County man arrested for allegedly abusing 3-year-old girl

Diego Sebastian, 27, of Albertville, became a suspect after officers responded to a call from the Marshall South Medical Center Emergency Department on Wednesday about a 3-year-old girl with injuries. Police said the girl is related to Sebastian.

