Man charged with beating, stabbing mother to death pleads guilty to murder

Anton Cortez Welton, who was originally charged with capital murder during the course of a robbery, pleaded guilty to murder earlier this month. Court documents said Welton killed his mother, Roselyn D. Welton, in March by beating her with a hammer and stabbing her.

