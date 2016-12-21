Kerry James Marshall's largest museum retrospective on view at The Met Breuer
The largest museum retrospective to date of the work of American artist Kerry James Marshall is on view at The Met Breuer as a cornerstone of its inaugural season. Encompassing nearly 80 works-including 72 paintings-that span the artist's remarkable 35-year career, this major monographic exhibition reveals Marshall's practice to be a complex and compelling one that synthesizes a wide range of pictorial traditions to counter stereotypical representations of black people in society and reassert the place of the black figure within the canon of Western painting.
