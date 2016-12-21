Kerry James Marshall's largest museum...

Kerry James Marshall's largest museum retrospective on view at The Met Breuer

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Art Daily

The largest museum retrospective to date of the work of American artist Kerry James Marshall is on view at The Met Breuer as a cornerstone of its inaugural season. Encompassing nearly 80 works-including 72 paintings-that span the artist's remarkable 35-year career, this major monographic exhibition reveals Marshall's practice to be a complex and compelling one that synthesizes a wide range of pictorial traditions to counter stereotypical representations of black people in society and reassert the place of the black figure within the canon of Western painting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr anybody anywhere 20,754
Free MEET ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE | FREE TO JOIN Tue Ramae 1
Sirens in neighborhood behind dog park Dec 26 Sirens fultondale 1
Tough Nickle Boutique Dec 21 Reality 2
News Homewood police apologize to woman detained at ... Dec 5 ThomasA 2
Places for rent in Birmingham and surrounding c... Dec 1 Lookingforhome 1
News Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2... Nov '16 ThomasA 2
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,212 • Total comments across all topics: 277,445,520

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC